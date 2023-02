Kerry aim for 5 in a row today in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Kingdom take on All-Ireland champions Meath in Brosna at 2 o’clock.

Kerry top the table on the maximum 12 points, Meath have 4 points after 4 round of fixtures.

Meanwhile, Kerry host Waterford today in Round 2 of the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship.

That’s on at 2 in Cordal.