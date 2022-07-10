Kingdom bid for All Ireland Final Spot today

The old rivalry will be renewed this afternoon as Dublin and Kerry meet in the All Ireland Senior Football semi finals.

The Kingdom are looking to book their first decider since being beaten by the Dubs in 2019.

Dessie Farrell will have to plan without star men Con O'Callaghan and James McCarthy who both miss out on the starting lineup.

All Ireland winner with Dublin Paddy Andrews says losing Con in a game like this is a massive blow.

Galway await the winners of that game in the decider.

Star forward Damien Comer lead the Tribesmen to their first final since 2001 in a man of the match performance in their win over Derry.

The Annaghdown man scored 2 second half goals as Pádraic Joyce's men won by 5 points.

Hawkeye has been stood down ahead of todays All Ireland Senior Football Semi Final between Kerry and Dublin.

That follows controversey in yesterdays semi final, when a Galway point was incorrectly signalled wide by the technology. The referee overruled the technology after the half time break.

In a statement, GAA officials have said a full review of the score detection system will take place this week.