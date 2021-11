Both Killarney sides play today in Men’s National League Division 1.

Killarney Cougars host v Fr Mathews Cork from 7.30.

Half an hour later Scotts Lakers St Pauls are away to Portlaoise Panthers.

Advertisement

The Irish Wheelchair Basketball League returns this weekend.

At 2 today Kerry’s Kingdom Wheelblasters take on Clonaslee from Laois, in Dublin.