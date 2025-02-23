Kingdom at Tyrone today

Kerry and Tyrone clash at 1.45 today in the Allianz Football League.

Match venue is Plunkett Park, Pomeroy.

The top two sides meet this afternoon.

Unbeaten Donegal and Galway clash in Salthill with throw in at 3:45pm.

There are three games down for decision in Division 2.

Roscommon can go top with a win away to Meath, bottom side Westmeath play host to Cavan and it's Louth against Down.

The Division 3 game between Sligo and Clare and the Division 4 clash of Wexford and Wicklow have both been postponed because of the weather.

Dublin picked up their 3rd win of the League last evening.

A strong second half performance saw them pull away from Derry and record a 3-20 to 2-12 win at Croke Park.

Dublin's Sean Bugler, who has impressed in the league so far, left the pitch with an injury in the second half.

Earlier, Mayo battled back to pick up a 1-17 all draw with Armagh.