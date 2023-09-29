Kingdom at Harps tonight

Kerry FC’s penultimate away tie of the season takes them to Donegal.

The Kingdom take on Finn Harps at 8 tonight.

First Division champions Galway United play host to Athlone Town tonight, with second-placed Waterford at home to Wexford.

Bray Wanderers take on Cobh Ramblers.

There's a full round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

League leaders Shamrock Rovers are five points clear at the summit ahead of the visit of Shelbourne to Tallaght Stadium.

While second placed Derry City host already relegated UCD and third placed St. Pat's go to Cork City.

Elsewhere, Dundalk entertain Drogheda in a Louth derby at Oriel Park and Bohemians face Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park with all of those games underway at 7.45.