Kingdom against Dubs this evening

David Clifford could make his seasonal bow for Kerry, who host Dublin in Tralee from half 7 this evening in the Allianz Football League.

2 former Kerry captains preview the encounter;

Ambrose O'Donovan

Billy O'Shea

Ex Dublin player Vinnie Murphy

Advertisement

Galway can continue their perfect start to Division 1 this evening.

The Tribesmen travel to winless Derry, with throw-in at Celtic Park at 5.

David Clifford could make his seasonal bow for Kerry, who host Dublin in Tralee from half 7.

Advertisement

In Division 2, Cork welcome Westmeath to SuperValu Pï¿½irc Uï¿½ Chaoimh,

While it's Down against Meath in Pairc Esler,

Leitrim host Kildare, and Offaly are at home to Antrim in Division 3,

Advertisement

And today's Division 4 offering sees Waterford entertain Tipperary, while Wexford face Carlow.