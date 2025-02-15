Kingdom against Dubs this evening

David Clifford could make his seasonal bow for Kerry, who host Dublin in Tralee from half 7 this evening in the Allianz Football League.
2 former Kerry captains preview the encounter;
Ambrose O'Donovan
Billy O'Shea
Ex Dublin player Vinnie Murphy
Galway can continue their perfect start to Division 1 this evening.
The Tribesmen travel to winless Derry, with throw-in at Celtic Park at 5.
In Division 2, Cork welcome Westmeath to SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh,
While it's Down against Meath in Pairc Esler,
Leitrim host Kildare, and Offaly are at home to Antrim in Division 3,
And today's Division 4 offering sees Waterford entertain Tipperary, while Wexford face Carlow.