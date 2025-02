Kingdom against Dubs this evening

David Clifford could make his seasonal bow for Kerry, who host Dublin in Tralee from half 7 this evening in the Allianz Football League.

2 former Kerry captains preview the encounter;

Ambrose O'Donovan

Billy O'Shea

Ex Dublin player Vinnie Murphy

Galway can continue their perfect start to Division 1 this evening.

The Tribesmen travel to winless Derry, with throw-in at Celtic Park at 5.

In Division 2, Cork welcome Westmeath to SuperValu P�irc U� Chaoimh,

While it's Down against Meath in Pairc Esler,

Leitrim host Kildare, and Offaly are at home to Antrim in Division 3,

And today's Division 4 offering sees Waterford entertain Tipperary, while Wexford face Carlow.