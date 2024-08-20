“King of the Mk2” returns for Galway Summer Rally

The 2024 Bluebird Care Galway Summer Rally on September 1st will see the King of the Mk2 return for the 12th time. GRP4 Fabrications has very kindly come on board again to sponsor the category, which has been well supported down through the years. The roll of honour listing below shows stellar names winning, with Gary Kiernan having the best record of all in the West. This year’s event promises excitement with Escorts entered by Daniel McKenna, Jonathan Pringle, Johno Doogan and Michael Carbin to name a few who will be battling at the sharp end of things.

Torsten Schmidt said “The idea came about back in 2010 for the King of the Mk2 when Eamonn Dervan and I, discussed the number of Mark 2 Escorts in the county. It was decided to recognise and award the top Escort in the Galway Summer Rally, plus the winners of classes 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 & 14. It has really taken off over the years and some top Escort drivers in the county have come to Galway to attempt to claim the King of the Mk2 accolade. The class awards bring inclusivity to Escort drivers right through the field”.

Gary Leonard, Clerk of the Course said “We are delighted to have GRP4 Fabrications on board again this year as sponsor of the King of the Mk2. Torsten and GRP4 Fabrications have been great supporters of Galway Motor Club for over a decade, and we are incredibly grateful for their support and look forward to many more years collaborating with them”.

King of the Mk2 Roll of Honour

2010 – Gary McPhillips & Mark Tierney (also overall Rally winners)

2011 – Wesley Patterson & Martin McGarrity

2012 – Eamon Dervan & Keith Gardiner

2013 – Jonathan Pringle & Martin Byrne

2014 – Frank Kelly & Russell Harrold

2015 – Edward O’Callaghan & Gerard Clancy

2016 – Gary Kiernan & Ryan Moore

2017 – Gary Kiernan & Ryan Moore

2018 – Jonathan Pringle & Paul Sheridan (also overall Rally winners)

2019 – Gary Kiernan & Ryan Moore

2022 – Gary Kiernan & Paul Sheridan

2022 Class Awards King of the Mk2

Class 14 - Connor Murphy & Sean Collins, Class 13 - Aidan Bourke & Pierce Jnr. Doheny

Class 12 - Ryan McArdle & Ronan Comerford, Class 11R - Damian O’Reilly & Daire Maguire

Class 10 - Colin Fitzgerald & Ian McCarthy, Class 9 - Eamonn Barrett & Adrian O’ Gorman