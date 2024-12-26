King George at Kempton while Irish racing festivals get underway

Henry de Bromhead saddles nine-time Grade One winner Envoi Allen for this afternoon's King George the 6th Chase at Kempton.

2022 winner Bravemansgame will be aiming to go one better for Paul Nicholls after being the runner-up to Hewick in the race last year.

Having won the Drinmore Chase at Fairyhouse, the Gordon Elliott-trained Croke Park faces three rivals in the Grade 1 Long Distance Novice Chase at Leopardstown this afternoon.

His own stable companions Better Days Ahead and Stellar Story take him on this time along with the Paul Gilligan-trained Buddy One.

The first of seven races at the Dublin track goes to post at noon.

Andy Slatteryï¿½s Fleur In The Park looks set to go off the favourite in today's Grade Two Novice Hurdle at Limerick.

The six-runner affair also features the Gordon Elliott-trained Minella Sixo, Willie Mullinsï¿½ Mister Pink and Henry de Bromheadï¿½s The Big Westerner.

There's also a seven race card at Down Royal from twenty-to-twelve.

On The Line defends his crown in the Hunters Chase.