Kilmoyley are waiting on Adrian Royle’s hearing to see if he will be available to them for their AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final.

The forward is in danger of missing out against Naas in Croke Park on Saturday after a late straight red card in the last four win over Banagher.



Kilmoyley selector Maurice Murnane has been specking with Mike O’Halloran about the final