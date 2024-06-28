Kilmoyley finish group runners-up; Group A concludes this evening

Kilmoyley have finished runners-up in Group C of the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship.
They've won at Crokes by 1-22 to 1-14.
Mike O'Halloran reports
Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballyheigue 2 2 0 0 48 29 19 4
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 2 1 0 1 39 33 6 2
Dr. Crokes 2 0 0 2 33 58 -25 0
Group A of the Championship concludes this evening.
Austin Stack Park hosts Ballyduff versus Crotta while Abbeydorney is the venue for Causeway against Brendan's.
Those matches at 7.