Kilmoyley finish group runners-up; Group A concludes this evening

Jun 28, 2024 08:41 By radiokerrysport
Kilmoyley finish group runners-up; Group A concludes this evening
Kilmoyley have finished runners-up in Group C of the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship.

They've won at Crokes by 1-22 to 1-14.

Mike O'Halloran reports

Group C
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballyheigue 2 2 0 0 48 29 19 4
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 2 1 0 1 39 33 6 2
Dr. Crokes 2 0 0 2 33 58 -25 0

Group A of the Championship concludes this evening.

Austin Stack Park hosts Ballyduff versus Crotta while Abbeydorney is the venue for Causeway against Brendan's.

Those matches at 7.

