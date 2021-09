Kilmoyley’s John B O'Halloran says their opponent have been building very nicely ahead of the County Senior Hurling Championship Final.

He’s expecting a massive challenge when the reigning champions go up against St.Brendan’s in Sunday’s decider, at 3 o’clock in Tralee.

John B O'Halloran captained Kilmoyley to glory last year, and has been discussing the role

St.Brendan's manager Tomas Moloney firstly reflects on their semi-final win over Causeway