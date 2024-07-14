Advertisement
Sport

Kilmoyley complete Senior Hurling Championship last four line-up

Jul 14, 2024 17:23 By radiokerrysport
Kilmoyley complete Senior Hurling Championship last four line-up
Share this article

Kilmoyley are the last side into the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.

Advertisement

In the last 8 they got the better of Causeway 3-16 to 3-13.

2 early goals put Kilmoyley in control of this tie; Philip Maunsell and an own goal

Kilmoyley led 2-2 to a single point after just 6 minutes and by 2-4 to 0-1 two minutes later. Causeway then reeled off 3 points in a row to move within 6 by the 19th minute. However, Kilmoyley put over the next 3 scores to go 9 ahead once more. The gap was 11 at the break, 2-10 to 0-5.

Advertisement

Causeway had the better of the early second half exchanges. Brandon Barrett goaled from a penalty after a foul on Dan Goggin to make it 2-11 to 1-8 six minutes into the period. Kilmoyley were in front by 2-13 to 1-10 at the 3/4 stage. When Dan Goggin goaled in the 53rd minute it brought Causeway within 5 at 2-16 to 2-11. Four minutes from the end however a Kilmoyley goal had them 7 up at 3-16 to 2-12.
Causeway pointed in the 58th minute to move within 6, then goaled to halve the deficit; 3-16 to 3-13. In added on time Causeway had a glorious chance to level but the effort flew wide.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Back-to-back Wimbledon titles for Alcaraz
Advertisement
Kerry FC Academy Review
Ballyheigue knock out champions Crotta in Senior Hurling Championship
Advertisement

Recommended

Back-to-back Wimbledon titles for Alcaraz
Kerry FC Academy Review
Young North Kerry girl found safe and well
Sunday afternoon local GAA Results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus