Kilmoyley complete Senior Hurling Championship last four line-up

Kilmoyley are the last side into the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.

Advertisement

In the last 8 they got the better of Causeway 3-16 to 3-13.

2 early goals put Kilmoyley in control of this tie; Philip Maunsell and an own goal



Kilmoyley led 2-2 to a single point after just 6 minutes and by 2-4 to 0-1 two minutes later. Causeway then reeled off 3 points in a row to move within 6 by the 19th minute. However, Kilmoyley put over the next 3 scores to go 9 ahead once more. The gap was 11 at the break, 2-10 to 0-5.

Advertisement

Causeway had the better of the early second half exchanges. Brandon Barrett goaled from a penalty after a foul on Dan Goggin to make it 2-11 to 1-8 six minutes into the period. Kilmoyley were in front by 2-13 to 1-10 at the 3/4 stage. When Dan Goggin goaled in the 53rd minute it brought Causeway within 5 at 2-16 to 2-11. Four minutes from the end however a Kilmoyley goal had them 7 up at 3-16 to 2-12.

Causeway pointed in the 58th minute to move within 6, then goaled to halve the deficit; 3-16 to 3-13. In added on time Causeway had a glorious chance to level but the effort flew wide.