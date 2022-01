Kilmoyley will be bidding for Munster honours next Sunday afternoon as they face Courcey Rovers of Cork in the Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship Final.

Courcey needed an extra time win by just a single point to progress past Mungret St Pauls while Kilmoyley knocked both Tipperary champs Moyne Templetuohy and Waterford winners Dunhill out to make it to the Munster Final.

Sean Guheen manager Coursey Rovers: