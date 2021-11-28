Kilmoyley beat Moyne-Templetuohy to reach the semi-final

Kilmoyley have won at Moyne-Templetuohy of Tipperary in the ¼ Final of the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

The Kingdom kingpins played superbly as they emerged victorious by 4-12 to 0-14.

Kilmoyley trailed by 4 points to 1 after 10 minutes but then hit back, putting back to back scores together of a point and a goal to go in front by one at 1-2 to 4 points. Maurice O'Connor it was who goaled as Kilmoyley went on to open up a 1-4 to 0-4 lead at the waterbreak.

It got even better for the Kerry champions as Adrian Royle got their second goal of the day on 20 minutes, giving them a 2-4 to 0-5 lead. Kilmoyley led at half-time by 2-7 to 8 points.

A third goal of the encounter came from Daire Nolan 7 minutes into the second period as Kilmoyley surged ahead at 3-7 to 10 points. At the second half water break Kilomoyley were ahead by 3-8 to 12 points. That lead was extended as Maurice O'Connor netted for the second time. With 8 minutes left the Kilmoyley advantage was 4-9 to 0-14.