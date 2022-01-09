Kilmoyley are the 2021 AIB Munster Intermediate club hurling champions.

They won a dramatic final against Courcey Rovers of Cork at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, by 24 points to 21, after extra-time.

A great start for Kilmoyley had them ahead by 2 points to no score after two minutes. However, the Cork champions-who had the wind advantage-hit back to draw level by the 4 minute mark. Paudie O'Connor, with his second point of the afternoon, put Kilmoyley back in front. Again Courcey Rovers hit back and it was 3 all after 8 minutes. Once more however Paudie O'Connor put over and Kilmoyley were in front again. After Courcey Rovers got on par a Daniel Collins free nudged Kilmoyley ahead. It was 5 points apiece after quarter of an hour. Collins it was who pointed to put Kilmoyley ahead after the water break at 6 points to 5. A long ball in towards the Courcey Rovers goal almost found its way to the net but a point blank save denied the Kerry champions. Jordan Brick then doubled the Kilmoyley advantage to 7 points to 5 after 23 minutes. It was 7 all 29 minutes in and Courcey Rovers then pointed to go ahead. That's how it stood at the break.

Just like the opening half Kilmoyley started the second period with 2 points. Courcey had the next say to make it 9 points apiece 5 minutes into the half. The Cork outfit put over twice more to go ahead by 11 points to 9, then went on to extend the lead to four. Kilmoyley cut that gap to 2 by the 45th minute thanks to two quick points. After the water break Coucey Rovers stayed on top and led 16 points to 12 with ten minutes remaining. Six minutes from the end the gap was 3 at 17 points to 14. Maurice O'Connor put over to make it 17 to 15 before Robert Collins did likewise to halve the deficit. A Daniel Collins free brought Kilmoyley level at 17 points all in the first of 2 added on minutes. That forced extra-time.

Daniel Collins had the first say of extra-time and almost immediately Ronan Walsh doubled the Kilmoyley advantage. After Courcey Rovers halved that lead Daniel Collins scored to make it a two point game again. Once more Courcey Rovers pointed, making it 20 points to 19. Another Daniel Collins free meant Kilmoyley were two to the good again. After the first period of extra-time Kilmoyley led by 21 points to 19.

Courcey Rovers didn't take long to get back on level terms, doing so within 4 minutes. A superb point from Maurice O'Connor meant Kilmoyley were ahead once more, 7 minutes into the period.

A Daniel Collins effort from distance made it a two point game entering the final minute.

The same player then put 3 between the sides; 0-24 to 0-21.

Maurice Murnane Kilmoyley manager and Shane Brick:



Kilmoyley Chairman Joe Walsh:



Kilmoyley player Maurice O'Connor:



Kilmoyley player Daniel Collins:



Kilmoyley player Adrian Royle:

