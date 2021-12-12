Kilmoyley are into the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final

The Kerry champions have beaten Dunhill at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork, 1-12 to 2-7.

Kilmoyley started the better, with the first three points of the occasion inside 10 minutes.

Daniel Collins put over twice, the other point came courtesy of Maurice O’Connor.

A Shane Casey goal drew Dunhill level despite the Kerry side being on top in the opening exchanges. The Waterford outfit then went a point in front but Kilmoyley hit back before the water break to make it 4 points to 1-1. Upon the resumption Dunhill went back in front by a point.

A superb effort from distance by Daniel Collins brought Kilmoyley level again; 0-5 to 1-2. Yet again Dunhill nudged in front. However, once more Daniel Collins pointed, his 5th of the day. Approaching the half hour mark a Maurice O'Connor score had Kilmoyley out in front at 7 points to 1-3. Dunhill replied to tie it up again and they then went ahead by 1.

Kilmoyley netted just before the end of the period, Maurice O'Connor obliging



Half-time: Kilmoyley 1-7 Dunhill 1-5

Kilmoyley started the second half as they did the first. The Kerry champions were on top and opened up a 1-10 to 1-5 lead. Dunhill hit back before the water break, scoring 1-1 to put the minimum between the sides at Kilmoyley 1-10 Dunhill 2-6.

Dunhill levelled with 7 minutes left before 2 points gave Kilmoyley the advantage again; 1-12 to 2-7. The second of those was a 7th point of the encounter from Daniel Collins. Kilmoyley saw the game out to go through to the Provincial decider.

Mike O'Halloran and John Lucid call the closing stages

The final is against Courcey Rovers of Cork on January 8th or 9th.