Kilmoyley are county champions

Kilmoyley are the 2021 county senior hurling champions.

They won the final against St.Brendan’s by 1-14 to 1-11 for a record 26th title.

Cian Hussey had the opening score, a point for St.Brendan's inside the opening minute but Paudie O'Connor soon equalised. Not long after Maurice O'Connor was denied a goal by Brendan's keeper Darren Delaney. Kilmoyley led 2 points to 1 after 6 minutes but Cian Hussey levelled matters 2 minutes later. Next up, Fionan MacKessey pointed Brendan's in front but Daneil replied to bring the sides level again. Sean Brosnan put Brendan's back ahead shortly before the water break but Kilmoyley equalised upon the resumption, Daniel Collins the scorer again. A Cian Hussey free in the 20th minute had Brendan's ahead once more, at 5 points to 4 before Fionan MacKessey doubled that advantage. Maurice O'Connor then halved the deficit, in the 25th minute. After Robert Collins equalised Sean Brosnan restored the 1 point Brendan's lead. At the beginning of added on time Kilmoyley drew level again, at 7 points each. Immediately Brendan's went up the other end to nudge in front once more. The opening goal came in the dying seconds of the half, courtesy of Kevin Hannafin of Brendan's Half-time St.Brendan's 1-8 Kilmoyley 0-7.

Advertisement

Brendan's started the second half the better, adding two more points inside the opening ten minutes before Daniel Collins pointed for Kilmoyley to make it 1-10 to 8 points. Collins was next to put over again and when Jordan Brick did likewise it was a 3 point game at 1-10 to 0-10. Adrian Royle then pointed as Kilmoyley made it four scores in a row. It was 5 without reply when Daniel Collins pointed and the gap was down to 1 at 1-10 to 0-12. 6 minutes from time Brendan's finally replied as sub Brendan O'Connor put over to increase the lead to two points. Kilmoyley went down the other end and Paudie O'Connor pointed to make it a one point game again. Brendan's spurned opportunities to increase their advantage and were made to pay in the 59th minute as Maurice O'Connor netted for Kilmoyley That had Kilmoyley ahead at 1-13 to 1-11 and sub Adrian Royle added another point to close out the scoring.

Here's how the match finished

Ronan Gilsenan reviews the match