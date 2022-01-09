Advertisement
Kilmoyley aim to become Munster champions

Jan 9, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Kilmoyley aim to become Munster champions
Kilmoyley today aim to become the 2021 AIB Munster Intermediate club hurling champions.

The Final pits them against Courcey Rovers of Cork at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Throw-in is at 1.30.

