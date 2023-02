Kilmacud Crokes have lodged an appeal against the GAA's plan to replay the 2023 All-Ireland club senior football final.

On Tuesday, the CCCC ordered a replay folllowing controversy over the Dublin side's win over Glen of Derry in the original decider.

The case will now go to the Central Appeals Committee when they meet next week.

Should Kilmacud's appeal fail there, they still have the option of taking the issue to the Disputes Resolution Authority