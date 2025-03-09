Advertisement
Sport

Killorglin Win Tralee Lose In Men's Superleague

Mar 9, 2025 12:22 By radiokerrysport
Killorglin Win Tralee Lose In Men's Superleague
Share this article

There was victory in the Dominos Men's Superleague for Flexachem KCYMS who enjoyed a home victory over UCC Demons winning 98-95.

Defeat though for Garvey's Tralee Warriors away to Griffith College Éanna on a final score of 98-85.

In the Dominos Womens Superleague, Utility Trust St Pauls lost away to SETU Waterford Wildcats 65-50.

Advertisement

Moving to the Dominos Men's Division One

Scotts Lakers had two points to spare in a 93-91 victory at home to Moy Tolka Rovers securing a play-off spot.

Killarney Cougars were savaged by the Drogheda Wolves losing by 130 points to 89.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday Local Soccer Results & Fixtures
Advertisement
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures
Kerry School Boys & Girls Leagues Saturday Round-Up
Advertisement

Recommended

18 Kerry schools to receive new special education classrooms for 2025/26
Kerry MEP confirms he may run for presidency
Sunday Local Soccer Results & Fixtures
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus