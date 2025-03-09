Killorglin Win Tralee Lose In Men's Superleague

There was victory in the Dominos Men's Superleague for Flexachem KCYMS who enjoyed a home victory over UCC Demons winning 98-95.

Defeat though for Garvey's Tralee Warriors away to Griffith College Éanna on a final score of 98-85.

In the Dominos Womens Superleague, Utility Trust St Pauls lost away to SETU Waterford Wildcats 65-50.

Moving to the Dominos Men's Division One

Scotts Lakers had two points to spare in a 93-91 victory at home to Moy Tolka Rovers securing a play-off spot.

Killarney Cougars were savaged by the Drogheda Wolves losing by 130 points to 89.