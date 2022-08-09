Killorglin Teenager Called-Up To Republic Of Ireland U17s

Killorglin teenager, Darragh Foley has been called-up to this week's Republic of Ireland's Under 17s three-day training camp in Abbottstown.

The Treaty United goalkeeper is one of 22 players who are preparing for the UEFA European U17 European Championship qualifiers in October.

Darragh Foley has previously played in the Kerry School Boys and Girls League and was a Kerry Underage League of Ireland player.

Ireland's Under 17s are set for a friendly double-header next month before heading to Norway in October where they face Norway, Belarus and Armenia.