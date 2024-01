Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin have added American Terry Winn to their roster for the remainder of the season

The 6'6 forward played his first game last weekend scoring 19pts, 14 rebounds and 4 assists.

Winn had a D1 college career and has played in some top leagues in Europe the last few seasons

Advertisement

The club have also announced the departure of Gage Smith who returns stateside