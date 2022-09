Killorglin Rower, Zoe Hyde along with Sanita Puspure have secured Ireland's fourth medal at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

They held off Austria to take bronze in the women's double sculls final.

Romania took home gold with the Netherlands picking up the silver medal.

Advertisement

It means Ireland end the championships with 2 golds and 2 bronze medals and 7th on the final medal table.

A delighted Zoe Hyde has been speaking to Radio Kerry's John Drummey.