Team Flexachem are away to Maree today in the Men’s Super League.

Tip off is at 3.

At 7.30 in the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers are at Tipp Talons.

Last night Lakers defeated Limerick Sport Eagles 97-85.

Also, Limerick Celtics 134 Killarney Cougars 62

Top Scorers

Cougars

Joshua Strongman 21

Iyan Hristov 18

Dylan Bowler 9.

Celtics

Finn Hughes 28

Abdul Wurie 24

Sean Ryan 18

Cian Gleeson 16

Ayrion Jamal Williams 15