Flexachem KCYMS are home tonight in the Men’s Super League.

They welcome University of Galway Maree to Killorglin for a 7.15 tip-off.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are in Dublin to take on Griffith College Templeogue at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght from 7.30.

In Division 1 Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney host Waterford from 7.30.

The curtain raiser is the Ladies Division 1 clash between Pauls and Portlaoise Panthers at 4.30.