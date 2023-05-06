Killorglin competing at Ghent International Regatta

For the first time ever the Killorglin club is competing at the Ghent International Regatta in Belgium, this Saturday and Sunday

Saturday

Womens J15 double of Freya Doyle and Magda Draczynska at 10:07 GMT

Womens U19 single of Aoibhe Horan 11:38 GMT

Mens U19 single of Kieren McHugh 12:30 GMT

Womens U19 double of Aoibhe Horan and Lily O’Shea 2:00 GMT

Womens U19 4x of Aoibhe Horan, Sadhbh O’Sullivan, Belle O’Shea and Lily O’Shea 4:21 GMT

Sunday

Womens U19 single of Aoibhe Horan 11:00 GMT

Mens U19 single of Kieren McHugh 11:48 GMT

Womens U17 double of Sadhbh O’Sullivan and Belle O’Shea 12:54 GMT

Womens U17 double of Fia O’Gorman and Zoe Conway 12:54 GMT

Womens U17 4x of Belle O’Shea, Sadhbh O’Sullivan, Fia O’Gorman and Ava O’Sullivan 2:43 GMT