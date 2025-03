Flexachem KCYMS were beaten 94-91 by Belfast Star in the Men’s Super League.

Scotts Lakers won the Killarney derby in the Men’s National League 77-67 against Cougars.

Garvey's Tralee Warriors are home today in the Dominos Men’s Super League

Ballincollig provide the opposition at MTU Kerry from 3.30.

In the Mens U20s Garvey's Tralee Warriors take on Moycullen at Moyderwell from 5.