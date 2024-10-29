Killorglin beaten; Defeat also for Cougars

Team Flexachem Killorglin lost at Killester in the Men’s Superleague; after over-time, 97-91.

The Kerry outfit got off to a better start and by the end of the 1st quarter had a 7 point lead on a score line of 18-11, with 3 pointers from Eche Okeke, Jordan Blunt and a pair from Clay Ladine.

By the end of the 2nd quarter the away team had cut Killorglin’s lead to 3 points on a score of 40-37, with Killester’s American Kason Harrel and Irish international Paul Dick scoring big points.

Advertisement

Flexachem had a good 3rd quarter with scores from Latvian centre Ron Elksnis, Eche Okeke, Beni Fungala and Jordan Blunt which saw them ahead on a score line of 65-53 by quarters end.

By mid-way in the 4th quarter a big 3 pointer by Clay Ladine saw team Flexachem go ahead by 17 points on a score of 74-57. Then, Killester’s Paul Dick upped his game and drew a lot of fouls from the Killorglin players which saw him get several visits to the free throw line. With Jordan Blunt fouled out with just 3 minutes to go and Killester in the ascendency they had cut the lead to 4 points with 1minute and 30 seconds remaining and by the game’s end had tied the encounter to 79 all.

Early into overtime Killorglin’s Clay Ladine was fouled out and Killester’s confidence was up. Then Flexachem’s Ron Elksnis was fouled out and with that Killester went on to win the game on a score line of 97-91.

Advertisement

This was a game the Kerry outfit should have won, having been up 17 points midway through the 4th quarter. But foul trouble and big performances by Killester’s Paul Dick and Kason Harrel towards the end of the 4th quarter saw the Dublin side swing the game.

Team Flexachem have a free weekend coming up which will give them time to reflect and regroup ahead of their next game on Saturday November 9th away to Ballincollig.

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars fell to Limerick Celtics 66-96.

Advertisement

Top scorers

Killarney Cougars

Kani Glover 24

Joshua Strongman 19

Gerdas Malukas 13

Limerick Celtics

Aryion Williams 29

Finn Hughes 24

Jordan Hehir 18

Chima Obikwelu 9

Aurie Wurie 9