Advertisement
Sport

Killorglin beaten at Demons; other Kerry sides play today

Nov 30, 2024 11:13 By radiokerrysport
Killorglin beaten at Demons; other Kerry sides play today
Share this article

Flexachem KCYMS lost 101-94 at UCC Demons in the Men’s Super League.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have an away tie today in the Men’s Super League.

There’s a 4 o’clock tip-off for their game at Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU. Alan Cantwell reports

Advertisement

In the Women’s Super League Utility Trust St. Paul’s are at Trinity Meteors from 5.30. Enda Walshe reports

The Men’s National League has Killarney Cougars home to Limerick Sport Eagles at 7.30. Clodagh Donnelly reports

At the same time Scotts Lakers Killarney are away to Limerick Celtics. Enda Walshe reports

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry Hurling award winners revealed
Advertisement
All rule changes for 2025 adopted
Kerry clubs honoured
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerry Hurling award winners revealed
All rule changes for 2025 adopted
Kerry clubs honoured
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus