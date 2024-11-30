Killorglin beaten at Demons; other Kerry sides play today

Flexachem KCYMS lost 101-94 at UCC Demons in the Men’s Super League.
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have an away tie today in the Men’s Super League.
There’s a 4 o’clock tip-off for their game at Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU. Alan Cantwell reports
In the Women’s Super League Utility Trust St. Paul’s are at Trinity Meteors from 5.30. Enda Walshe reports
The Men’s National League has Killarney Cougars home to Limerick Sport Eagles at 7.30. Clodagh Donnelly reports
At the same time Scotts Lakers Killarney are away to Limerick Celtics. Enda Walshe reports