Killarney's Bi-Centenary August Racing Festival Launched

Killarney will host three days racing next week while celebrating 200 years of racing at the course.

Two evening cards on Thursday the 18th and Friday 19th followed by an afternoon meeting on Saturday 20th will include a number of Grade B races.

The feature on the opening day is the Vincent O’Brien Ruby Stakes (listed), the Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap of €50,000 and the Gain Advantage Race Series.

On Friday, the day two feature is the Grade B Handicap Hurdle of €50,000 & the EBF Novice Hurdle, with four competitive chase races.

The final day of the festival the feature is the Grade B Handicap Chase of €50,000.