Advertisement
Sport

Killarney's Bi-Centenary August Racing Festival Launched

Aug 9, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrysport
Killarney's Bi-Centenary August Racing Festival Launched Killarney's Bi-Centenary August Racing Festival Launched
Hallowed Ground...St Mary's Cathedral provides the backdrop for the Killarney Races Autumn festival on Sunday. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC ***
Share this article

Killarney will host three days racing next week while celebrating 200 years of racing at the course.

Two evening cards on Thursday the 18th and Friday 19th followed by an afternoon meeting on Saturday 20th will include a number of Grade B races.

The feature on the opening day is the Vincent O’Brien Ruby Stakes (listed), the Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap of €50,000 and the Gain Advantage Race Series.

Advertisement

On Friday, the day two feature is the Grade B Handicap Hurdle of €50,000 & the EBF Novice Hurdle, with four competitive chase races.

The final day of the festival the feature is the Grade B Handicap Chase of €50,000.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus