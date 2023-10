Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost 84-74 at Maree in the Men’s Super League.

In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney beat Limerick Sport Eagles 98-89.

The Women’s National League saw Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney defeat Limerick Celtics 58-47.

Flexachem KCYMS have an away tie today in the Men’s Super League.

They’re at Moycullen from 3.