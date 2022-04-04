Killarney win Munster title

Killarney 31-Shannon 15

Killarney ended up deservedly winning the final of the Munster u16s cup in a sun basked Musgrave Park. They left it late in the game to put the result out of the reach of a very gallant Shannon team.

Killarney started off very strong and went into a commanding 14-0 lead after only 11 minutes, after a superb try by captain Fia Whelan which she duly converted herself and then moments later a penalty try was awarded to Killarney. Katie O Donoghue was next to score for killarney after some great interplay by Bronagh Dorian and Ali O Donoghue. Shannon got a try just before half-time to give the killarney girls a half time lead of 21-05.

Whatever the Shannon mentors said at half-time clearly worked as they scored the next two tries to make it a one score game midway through the second half 21-15. The Shannon brace of tries seem to be the catalyst for Killarney. The killarney number eight Ava O Malley gathered the ball at the half way line and made a fabulous weaving run to score a phenomenal try in the corner. The Killarney replacement Holly O’Sullivan was obviously hungry to get into the action very quickly after coming on as a late reserve, and scored a superb try to close out the game in the dying minutes of a very good contest. This result caps off a superb season for the girls from Killarney who earlier won the Munster league.

Killarney lined out as follows:

1) Annie O’Reilly

2) Ella Guerin Crowley

3) Molly Gabbett

4) Joanne O’Keefe

5) Melissa Mc Carthy

6) Grainne Kennedy

7) Clodagh Foley

8) Ava O’Malley

9) Robyn Landers

10) Fia Whelan (Capt)

11) Katie O Donoghue

12) Bronagh Dorrian

13) Ali O Donoghue

14) Niamh Dorrian

15) Marina Eager

16) Holly O Sullivan

17) Jess O’Sullivan

18) Miriam O’Sullivan

19) Isabella O’Leary

20) Grainne Kennedy

21) Lucy O’Sullivan

22) Nell Moore

Coaches: Diarmuid O’Malley, Josh Whelan

Manager: Anne Gabbett