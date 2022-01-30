Advertisement
Sport

Killarney Valley club looks ahead to its Match Athletics Series

Jan 30, 2022 16:01 By radiokerrysport
Killarney Valley club looks ahead to its Match Athletics Series Killarney Valley club looks ahead to its Match Athletics Series
Share this article

The Killarney Valley club next weekend begins its Match Athletics Series, supported by Aherns.ie Motor Group.

Tomas Griffin of the Killarney Valley club can tell us more about this:

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus