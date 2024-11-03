Advertisement
Sport

Killarney sides exit President’s National Cup

Nov 3, 2024 14:26 By radiokerrysport
Killarney sides exit President’s National Cup
Share this article

Both Killarney sides have exited the President’s National Cup.

Cougars lost to Drogheda Wolves 113-85. Clodagh Donnelly reports

Scotts Lakers were beaten by Titans 92-71. Enda Walshe reports

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Extra time win for Abbeydorney
Advertisement
Desmonds into Munster final
Pole position for Norris
Advertisement

Recommended

Conor Pass to closed to traffic for maintenance works
City of Troy 8th in Breeders´ Cup Classic
A 43-year-old woman denied bail on crystal meth charges
Man in his 20s due to appear in court today in relation to North Kerry murder
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus