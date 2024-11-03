Killarney sides exit President’s National Cup

Both Killarney sides have exited the President’s National Cup.
Cougars lost to Drogheda Wolves 113-85. Clodagh Donnelly reports
Scotts Lakers were beaten by Titans 92-71. Enda Walshe reports
Advertisement
Both Killarney sides have exited the President’s National Cup.
Cougars lost to Drogheda Wolves 113-85. Clodagh Donnelly reports
Scotts Lakers were beaten by Titans 92-71. Enda Walshe reports
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus