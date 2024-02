Killarney won the U18 Girls Munster League Final, beating title holders Ennis 8-5. A try from Mary Ellen McDonnell and a penalty by co captain Fia Whelan were the scorers for the Kerry side who put in a dominant display and to the cheers of the huge travelling support, became Munster Champions.

Other results:

U16 Boys Munster Cup: Skibbereen 3 - 12 Killarney; This means Killarney earn a home quarter-final.

U14 Boys: Killarney 30 - 3 Thurles

Seniors fixture postponed