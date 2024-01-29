Killarney rugby club results, fixtures and news

U18 Girls in Munster Final this Saturday:

Best of luck to our U18 girls who are contesting the U18 Munster league Final this Saturday against Ennis RFC in Cork. The girls aim to create history and bring the league title home for the first time ever to Killarney, creating history and taking part in the biggest female match in our clubs history! Kick off at Musgrave Park is at 2pm and all support is very welcome and appreciated. Best of luck to all the girls, coaches Diarmuid O'Malley and Josh Whelan and team manager Elain Clifford.

U18 Boys impress:

An absolutely cracking display by our U18’s boys against Midleton at Aghadoe last Saturday afternoon in blustery condition, where our lads ran out winners (29 - 5) with tries by Brian Walsh (2), Mark Kennelly, Shane O’Sullivan and Gearoid Sugrue and 2 conversions by Brian Walsh. The second try by Walsh deserves special mention, you would see the likes of it at Thomond Park or the Aviva Stadium. Starting with an excellent turnouver in our 22, some deft passing and then Walsh comes into his own. A kick, chase, kick, and chase again, ball pops up and a cracker of a try in the corner. Then he nails the conversion. It's easy to say it but what a try! Very well done to the players and coaches. Thanks again to all who helped with the hospitality. Also we would like to send our best wishes to Alex O’Leary and wish him a very speedy recovery.

Results:

Munster U14 Plate: Young Munster 21 - 5 Killarney

U16 Girls Friendly: Ballincollig 0 - 30 Killarney

Munster U16 Cup: Killarney 18 - 5 Midleton

Munster U18 Cup: Killarney 29 - 5 Midleton

Seniors: Bruff 38 - 15 Killarney

Fixtures:

U18 Boys: Bandon V KIllarney, Away, Sat @ 12pm

U16 Boys: Skibbereen V Killarney, Away, Sat @ 12pm

U14 Boys: Killarney V Thurles, Home, Sat @ 12pm

Seniors: Killarney V Waterford City, Home, Sun @ 2:30pm