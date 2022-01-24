Killarney rally sponsor revealed; Ex WRC car coming to Tralee

Killarney and District Motorclub and the organising committee are delighted to announce two main sponsors for the upcoming Killarney Forestry Rally which will take place on Saturday, February 20th.

C Wharton Plant Hire Ltd. and Castleisland Tyre Centre have come on board to sponsor the event which will be based in the Castleisland area. As previously announced, all profits made from the rally will be donated to the Irish Community Air Ambulance, who provide a vital service to people in emergency situations.

Speaking at a recent trip to the Air Ambulance HQ in Rathcoole, Cyril Wharton, owner of C Wharton Plant Hire Ltd. said “I have been a member of KDMC since I was 18 and have been competing in tarmac rally’s for 30 years. I ran the forestry rally as Clerk of the Course in 2006 and I am delighted to see the rally return to our club. I started our new tool hire company in May of last year and are delighted to give something back to rallying and promote this new forestry event in association with the Irish Community Air Ambulance”

Also speaking was Niall Murphy, owner of Castleisland Tyre Centre, said “I've been following rallying all my life and would have a good interest in the sport. I would have sponsored ads in the programme for the Rally of the Lakes previously to coming on board with the Forestry event. I'd know a good few people in the club and as all these are volunteers and customers of mine. When I was first told about this event and that it would be run around Castleisland and that the proceeds were going to the Air Ambulance I wanted to be part of it. I feel this service is a must, and especially with the work we do daily, we might need this service too one day. I'm delighted to be part of it with Cyril and Killarney and District Motorclub.”

The rally will take place in the Mount Eagle area just outside Castleisland and will consist of 63km competitive stage kilometres over 6 technical stages. Speaking at the recent visit to the Air Ambulance HQ, Clerk of the Course Dermot Healy said “It was a very easy decision to choose the Air Ambulance as a beneficiary to the upcoming rally. Donie Lucey, who is a former Chairman of the club is big into the sport and the members of KDMC agreed that it was the perfect cause to donate all profits to. Entries are filling up fast and as of this weekend we have over 60 entries received so far. I am overwhelmed by the support from the people of Castleisland and a big thank you to Cyril and Niall for coming on board as event title sponsors”

Dan Keane, Chairman of Killarney & District club has said “I am delighted to welcome the Forestry rally back to Killarney in 2022. Dermot Healy and his team are planning what will be a fantastic event and I hope both crews and spectators attend in large numbers. Dermot has two fantastic sponsors on board, who without their generous support, there would be no rally.”

Meanwhile, An ex-World Rally Championship Ford Focus – in full-factory livery is one of the star attractions already confirmed for a car show in Tralee on February 13th.

The show is organised by Kerry Motor Club members to raise funds for the James Quinlan Recovery Fund.

James, originally from Waterville, suffered a major brain haemorrhage on December 19th and remains in the intensive care unit in a Manhattan Hospital.

His family estimates that it will cost more than €250,000, possibly as much as four times that figure, to get James the treatment he needs, and the car show is just one of many fundraisers planned to help the Kerry Motor Club member.

The Ford Focus that will go on display in Tralee in February was used in the World Rally Championship by the Ford M-Sport Team (the same team that won the opening round of this year’s world rally championship – the Monte Carlo Rally) between 2006 and 2008.

It was used by world-class drivers like rally Finnish legends Marcus Gronholm, Norwegian Mikko Hirvonen, Henning Solberg (brothers of 2003 world rally champion Petter) and Jari Matti Latvala, the current boss of the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team.

After its world rally championship career, the car went to Belgium where some of the country’s top drivers like Pieter Tsjoen, Melissa Debacker and Bernd Casier used it in international events there.

It eventually found its way to private hands, and it is now owned by an Irish rally enthusiast who uses it for show events.

He had car restored into the same livery as used by Hirvonen during the World Rally Championship’s first of two visits to Ireland in 2007. The Finnish driver finished fourth in the Sligo-based event.

Kerry Motor Club’s John Liston is a close friend of the Quinlan family. “We are delighted with the response so far, we only started looking for cars to go on show a week ago and already we have confirmed cars from the two motor clubs in the county, most of the classic car clubs are on board,” he said. “We will have well over 100 cars, but this Ford Focus will be one of the star attractions.”