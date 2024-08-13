Killarney Races launched

Details have been announced for the forthcoming festival at Killarney.

It will run from Thursday August 22nd to Saturday the 24th.

Thursday’s National Hunt card gets underway at 4.33, with the GMIB feature race going to post at approximately 6 minutes past 5. Gates open from 2.30.

Friday flat racing takes place from 5.10, with the Kellihers Toyota being the main event. Also on the card is the Gain Advantage Series Race at 6.12.

Saturday features the O’Donoghue Ring Collection Handicap Hurdle. It's also the O'Donoghue Ring Collection Best Dressed Day. Gates open from 12.30 with the first off at approximately 2.30. This year’s guest judges are Lauren Arthurs and Aidan O’Mahony.

Kilarney Races press release:

Killarney Racecourse is set to host its August Festival, an exciting three-day summer horse-racing festival from Thursday 22nd to Saturday 24th of August inclusive. The August Festival at Killarney Races offers patrons fantastic racing, socialising, entertainment and so much more at Ireland’s most scenic racecourse. Thursday and Friday are evening meetings and Saturday is a stylish afternoon affair with all race cards offering thrilling races for spectators to enjoy each day. Lauren Arthurs and Aidan O’Mahony have been enlisted to judge the O'Donoghue Ring Collection Best Dressed at Killarney Races on Saturday August 24th.

Thursday National Hunt racing gets underway at 16.33pm with the GMIB Feature Race going to post at approximately 17.06pm, with gates open from 14.30pm, so come early and join in the fun. It’s going to be a great evening with live music on the lawn from Resolute and post racing there will be live music in the Jim Culloty Bar from DJ Donal. This is your sign to gather your friends and join in the festival fun!

Friday Flat racing takes place at 17.10pm with the Kellihers Toyota being the feature race. Also on the card is the Gain Advantage Series Race going to post at 18.12pm. With music on the lawn from Resolute. Phil 'n da Blanks takes to the stage in the Jim Culloty Bar for an après racing party, which is sure to be a ‘winner alright’ and the team from TG4 will be on hand to broadcast ‘Rásaí Beo’ live from Ireland’s most scenic racecourse.

Saturday marks the pinnacle of elegance with the O'Donoghue Ring Collection Best Dressed Day, where glamour takes centre stage as fashion connoisseurs close out the August Festival in spectacular style. Dressed to impress, the most fashionable ladies and gentlemen will vie for a prestigious prize of the ultimate luxury escape to Kerry including a three-night stay in a newly refurbished suite at Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa, atmospheric dinners with champagne, spa treatments, whiskey tastings and quintessential Kerry excursions, what’s not to love! Killarney’s most vibrant bar and café; Café du Parc, will also be on the course with a pop-up bar serving bespoke cocktails and luxury champagne from the French champagne house; Taittinger.

Gates open from 12.30 with the first race off at approximately 14.30pm. This year’s guest judges are the fabulous Lauren Arthurs and Aidan O’Mahony.

Lauren Arthurs commented, “I am so excited to be attending the Killarney Races this year and to be there to judge best dressed is extra special. Fashion is my absolute passion, and I can’t wait to see everyone express themselves so fabulously on the day. No doubt it’s going to be such a tough decision. Can’t wait to see you all there”

Gemma Ring, Managing Director at the O'Donoghue Ring Collection commented, “We are honoured to partner with the Killarney Races as the official sponsor of the prestigious August Best Dressed Day. As home to some of Killarney’s longest-standing hotels, bars and restaurants including Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa, Killarney Avenue Hotel and Killarney Towers Hotel & Leisure Centre, the collection has been a proud supporter of the Killarney Races for many years. Each racing festival brings enormous energy and excitement to the town of Killarney and the Best Dressed Days add an extra layer of style and sophistication to the festivities. We look forward to an exceptional day of fashion, racing and celebrations on August 24th for this years’ O’Donoghue Ring Collection Best Dressed Day.

On track racing includes the feature race of the day the O’Donoghue Ring Collection Handicap Hurdle . While live music in the Jim Culloty Bar by The Rising followed by DJ Donal is set to delight and close out another great festival in style at Killarney Races.

Patrons are advised to book online and come along early to enjoy the stunning views, top class facilities, delicious food, live music on the lawn and soak up the boutique festival atmosphere for which Killarney Races is famous. With lots of ticket levels and packages including food and beverage options to choose from, whether it is close to the action general admission tickets or silver service fine dining, there is something for everyone at Killarney Races. Live music, fashion, and fun for all the family complement the best of summer racing at the track this August. Adult tickets are available from €20 and children under 14 go free ensuring a great day out for all the family.

For all ticket details and festival programme information visit killarneyraces.com.