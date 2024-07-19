Killarney Races final day review

PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Pictured : Dosia Pabizs and Teresa Puaaf from Killarney
PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Pictured : Pat McCarthy and John Downing from Cork
PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Pictured : Maria Ni Mhuimhneachain and Eimear Ni Lousa from Cork .
PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Pictured : Peig O'Connor and Jessica Galvin from Killarney
The featured BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle Steeplechase at Killarney today went to Gaelic Arc.
The 12/1 shot got the better of the 9/2 priced Dancing On My Own
PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : Time to water the race track . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Picryred were :
PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Pictured : Kate O'Callaghan and Donna Lenihan from Cork .
PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Pictured : Kate O'Callaghan and Donna Lenihan from Cork .
Winners today:
1.55 Inspire Hope 7/2
2.30 Wudya 11/4 f
3.05 Zeeband 6/1
PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Pictured : Katherian Haaf from Kerry and Jessica Kneip from Germany . ..
PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Pictured : Lee Strand judges : Jake Carter and Karen Byrne will be judging the best dressed on the day . . ..
PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Pictured : Lee Strand judges : Karen Byrne and Jake carter will be judging the best dressed on the day . . ..
PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Pictured : Tracy Caffery and Liz Kennally from killarney
PR Repro Free 19.7.24 : : . Pictures from Killarney Races held in Killarney Co Kerry on the day of the Lee Strand Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gent tyook place .
Pictured : Susan crean from Tralee/Ballyheigue
3.40 Gaelic Arc 12/1
4.15 Solitary Man 3/1
4.50 Kilashee 11/2
5.25
Carly Murphy from Kenmare was the winner of the style stakes at the Lee Strand Best Dressed. The Best Dressed Lady won a trip for two to the capital of style Paris and a specially commissioned vase.
Repro Free Killarney races -
Carly Murphy from Kenmare - 087 2127351 from Kenmare was the winner of the style stakes at the Lee Strand Best Dressed in the Killarney Races on Friday, 19th of July, 2024.
The Best Dressed Lady won a trip for two to the capital of style Paris and a specially commissioned vase.
Sean O'Leary from Killarney won the Dawn Milk Best Gent.
The Best Dressed Gent won a Trip to Milan for two and a specially commissioned crystal decanter.
Judges Jake Carter & Karen Byrne selected ten lady finalists and ten gent finalists from the thousands of women and men who attended the Lee Strand Best Dressed 2024.
Sean O'Leary from Killarney won the Dawn Milk Best Gent. The Best Dressed Gent won a Trip to Milan for two and a specially commissioned crystal decanter.
Judges Jake Carter & Karen Byrne selected ten lady finalists and ten gent finalists from the thousands of women and men who attended the Lee Strand Best Dressed 2024.