Killarney Races day one review

1.40 no 4 Fair Damsel 9/2
2.15 no 3 Say it So 11/2
2.50 no 1 Al Gasparo 2/1f
3.25 no 8 Doitforjane Sid 20/1
4.00 no 7 Jack Holiday 6/1
4.35 no 1 Brave Adam 14/1
5.10 no 3 Inchidaly Copper 5/1
