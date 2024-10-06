Advertisement
Killarney Races day one review

Oct 6, 2024 17:36 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Races day one review
1.40 no 4 Fair Damsel 9/2
2.15 no 3 Say it So 11/2
2.50 no 1 Al Gasparo 2/1f
3.25 no 8 Doitforjane Sid 20/1
4.00 no 7 Jack Holiday 6/1
4.35 no 1 Brave Adam 14/1
5.10 no 3 Inchidaly Copper 5/1

