Killarney Races day 2 review

The main event on day 2, the BoyleSports An Riocht Steeplechase was won by race favourite Saint Sam.

Here's how the event unfolded

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(pictures with thanks to Valerie O'Sullivan)

Killarney winners:

4.55 no 9 Mary Cassatt 15/2

5.25 no 12 The Short Go 4/9f

5.55 no 2 Absurde 2/7f

6.25 no 18 Prince Zaltar 9/2jf

6.55 no 1 Saint Sam 9/4f

7.25 no 10 Stealthy Tom 3/1f

7.55 no 1 Annamix 6/4f

8.25 no 4 Naruto 11/4jf