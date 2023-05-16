Killarney Races day 2 review

The main event on day 2, the BoyleSports An Riocht Steeplechase was won by race favourite Saint Sam.
Here's how the event unfolded
Paddy Crompton and Imelda Grogan, enjoying the Racing at May Festival meeting at Killarney Race Course on Monday night. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Sean Moriarty taking it al in his stride.. enjoying the Racing at May Festival Races at Killarney Race Course on Monday night. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Fergus Healy, left, Philip Bowe and Seán Tiernan,, enjoying the Racing at the May Festival meeting at Killarney Race Course on Monday night. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Charlene Brosnan, and Horse racing Legend and champion Byran Cooper, Brand Ambassador of Killarney Races, enjoying the Racing at May Festival Races at Killarney Race Course on Monday night. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Green and Gold forever...Billy O'Sullivan, Chairman of the Killarney Races wearing his Kerry Colours with pride, with Pam Treacy, Markeing Director, Killlarney Race Course, at the Racing May Festival meeting at Killarney Race Course on Monday night. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Kayanne Horgan, left, Anne Clifford, Deirdre O'Sullivan, Michelle Costelloe, Aisling Costelloe Thérèse McDonagh, enjoying the Racing at May Festival meeting at Killarney Race Course on Monday night. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Reddin Coughlan and her Brother Dio Buckley, enjoying the Racing at May Festival Races at Killarney Race Course on Monday night. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Choosing a horse... at the Racing May Festival meeting at Killarney Race Course on Monday night. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
A racegoer reacts to his horse coming up to the finishing line, at the Racing May Festival meeting at Killarney Race Course on Monday night. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Racing from the May Festival Races at Killarney Race Course on Monday night, as Diarmuid Cronin of Cronin Electrical, presents, Rachel Blackmore, winner of the second race, The Cronin Electrical Maiden Hurdle, riding The Short Go - bred by Henry De Bromhead. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
(pictures with thanks to Valerie O'Sullivan)
Killarney winners:
4.55 no 9 Mary Cassatt 15/2
5.25 no 12 The Short Go 4/9f
5.55 no 2 Absurde 2/7f
6.25 no 18 Prince Zaltar 9/2jf
6.55 no 1 Saint Sam 9/4f
7.25 no 10 Stealthy Tom 3/1f
7.55 no 1 Annamix 6/4f
8.25 no 4 Naruto 11/4jf