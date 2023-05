The featured Tote Killarney National Handicap Steeplechase went to Pont Aval on the opening day of the Killarney May festival.

Here's how the action unfolded

Killarney winners

1.55 no 10 Custom of the Sea 7/1

2.25 no 15 Valleyoftheeagles 4/1

2.55 no 3 Shecouldbeanything 4/1

3.25 no 4 MIghty Tom 9/2

3.55 no 2 Saldier 7/4f

4.25 no 5 Hauturiere 6/5f

4.55 no 13 Pont Aval 16/1

5.25 no 1 Big Dispute 14/1