Killarney Races begin today

May 15, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrynews
It’s the first of the 3 day meeting at Killarney.

An 8 race card gets underway at 2 o’clock.

The main event today is at 3.30, a Handicap Hurdle worth €45,000 over 2 miles 1 furlong.

The going at Killarney is good.

