Killarney’s 5 day JulyFest gets underway this evening.

The opener on a flat fixture consisting of 7 races is at 5.18.

Featured event is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF race at 5.50.

The going at Killarney is good on the flat track, with the national hunt course good to firm.

Dave Keena previews

There's also racing in Downpatrick today.

The first of the 7 racecard gets underway in Downpatrick at 20 past 2 this afternoon.