The Tote Killarney National Handicap Steeplechase is the feature on the opening day of the Killarney May festival.

The 50 thousand euro 3 mile 2 furlong event goes to post at 4.55.

An 8 race card begins at 5 to 2.

Advertisement

The going is good to yielding, good in places.

Killarney Racecourse ambassador Bryan Cooper