Killarney ladies start season with victory; Men beaten

Oct 1, 2023 15:06 By radiokerrysport
Killarney ladies start season with victory; Men beaten
In the Women’s National League Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney won 83-50 away to Carlow.

Enda Walshe reports

In the Men's National League Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney lost 99-87 at Carlow. Enda Walshe reports

