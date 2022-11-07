Killarney Historic Rally set to be launched

Excitement is continuing in Killarney ahead of next month’s Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally, which will take place on Saturday, December 3rd. Ireland's only dedicated rally for Historic cars will once again take centre stage as crews wind down their campaigns for 2022.

The rally will be officially launched this coming Sunday, November 13th at the Rally Headquarters, The Gleneagle Hotel with proceedings beginning at 4 O Clock. The rally is once again the opening round of the 2023 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship which is sure to whet the appetite of those wishing to take home top honours at the end of next year. The rally is also the final round of the Moriarty’s Centra sponsored Kingdom of Kerry Championship and with many winners yet to be decided, a close battle among Kerry based crews is guaranteed.

The launch is open to the public and is a great chance for the people of Killarney and Kerry to meet some drivers as well as seeing some of the country’s top Historic machines up close. Ahead of the launch, 2022 rally organiser, Clerk of the Course Anthony O Connor said, “I am extending the invitation to everybody to come along for what is a fantastic day of chat and excitement as the 2022 edition of this great event is officially launched”. Anthony added “A huge effort is going on behind the scenes to organise, what I believe, is the best one-day rally Ireland has to offer”.

Entries will close in just 9 days’ time on November 16th and the rally has, as ever, received a large number of entries with some of the highest quality machines and drivers already signed up to take on this challenging event. In a Killarney Historic Rally first, the iconic Molls Gap stage will be run on 3 occasions across the day, which has received nothing but positivity from rally fans across social media this week, with a large number of spectators expected to congregate on the iconic left hand turn on the main Killarney to Kenmare road. The rally will consist of 7 stages in total, with 2 runs through the scenic Ballaghbeama stage and the technical and twisty sections of Kilgobnet, enough to test the best drivers in the world.

(photograph courtesy of Michael Hetherington)