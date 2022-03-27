Advertisement
Killarney Golf Pro Previews First Men's And Ladies Majors Of 2022

Mar 27, 2022 18:03 By radiokerrysport
Photo: Killarney Golf and Fishing Club on Facebook
Golf Pro at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club, Mark Heinemann and John Drummey discuss the prospects for Irish golfers in the upcoming Chevron Championship and US Masters - the first two Majors of the year.

