Killarney Forestry Rally incentive scheme for Junior 1000 drivers

Killarney and District Motor Club prides itself in supporting young, up-and-coming talent in motorsport.

The club’s February 19 Forestry Rally – in association with Wharton Tool Hire and Castleisland Tyre Centre is no exception.

The rally is a counting round of the Motorsport Ireland Junior 1000 Rally Championship for 14 to 17-year-old drivers who can drive rally cars up to 1000cc on off-road events like a forestry rally.

Following on from last year’s initiative, young drivers will be given the opportunity to win a free entry in the six-stage event.

To be in with a chance of winning the refunded entry, drivers must send a short video of their pre-event preparations.

Each video will be shared on the club’s social media channels during the run-up to the rally.

On the eve of the event, a ceremonial start will be held on Castleisland’s Main Street at around 7 pm.

All junior drivers will be invited to drive under the start arch outside the Riverland Hotel.

Those present and who have submitted a video will be entered into a free draw to get a refund on their entry fee.

“Due to the success in 2022 of the drivers telling us their story and being eligible for the draw for a free entry, we have decided to do the same for 2023,” said prize draw coordinator Dermot Healy.

“All we need is a short clip from you telling us your story.”

Videos can be sent via WhatsApp to 087 257 4766.

As an added bonus, the local motorsport website Kerry Motorsport News will offer a set of free pacenotes to junior drivers that comply with the same request for the free entry.

Website owner Sean Moriarty will present the draw winner with a voucher to cover the cost of the notes that they will have already purchased from third-party suppliers.

For the second year in a row, the event will be run to raise funds for Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Based in the Riverisland Hotel in the heart of the County Kerry town, the rally will be sponsored by two local businessmen, Cyril Wharton of Cyril Wharton Tool Hire and Niall Murphy of Castleisland Tyre Centre.

Clerk of the Course for this year’s event is Adrian Cronin has confirmed that since entries opened on Thursday evening several Junior 1000 drivers have already committed to the event.

They include Tommy Furlong and Ryan O’Connor who each compete in a Skoda Citigo, Jack Kennedy and Jack Harris in a pair of Volkswagen UPs and Charlie Browne is a Nissan Micra.

Leading main field entries include defending Class 4 National Forestry Rally Championship title-holders PJ O’Connor and local co-driver Denny Greaney in their Mitsubishi Lancer.

Ryan Caldwell and Arthur Kierans will drive a Ford Fiesta R5.

Entries for the 2023 Killarney Forestry Rally remain open and can be lodged via:

https://www.shannonsportsit.ie/evo/Login

The event regulations, along with all other event information, can be found on the event’s Sportity App.