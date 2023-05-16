Killarney festival concludes today

The May festival at Killarney concludes this evening.

There’s a 7 race card at the venue.

The featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Race goes to post at half 5.

Advertisement

It’s worth 22 thousand euro, with a field of 6 for the one mile event.

An open affair is expected. Maybe Just Maybe is top rated but Kayhana, Drummin Life and Impact Warrior could all ensure a closely contested contest.

The opener on the card is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at 5, with Just An Hour prominent in the betting. 12 go to post for this 1 mile race.

Advertisement

The meeting closes with the Killarney Outlook Race at 10 past 8, a field of 7 here includes Taipan and Hms Seahorse.

The going at Killarney is yielding